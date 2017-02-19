Kane leads Blackhawks to 5-1 win in Buffalo

Feb 19, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) scores on Buffalo Sabres goalie Robin Lehner (40). Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Hoffman, Kevin Hoffman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in his annual homecoming, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.

Marian Hossa and Jonathan Toews broke it open with second-period goals for Chicago, which won for the sixth time in seven games. Ryan Hartman and Artem Anisimov also scored, helping the Blackhawks bounce back from a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday.

Evander Kane scored for Buffalo in its final game before its five-day bye. The Sabres were trying for their first four-game win streak since December 2014.

Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots for Buffalo.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

