Judge, Yankees batter Orioles 16-3 for 4th straight win

Jun 10, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; The New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

NEW YORK (AP) - Rookie Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 19th home run and the New York Yankees connected five times in all, battering Chris Tillman and the Baltimore Orioles 16-3 Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Starlin Castro, Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Matt Holliday also homered in New York's biggest offensive show this season. The first-place Yankees have outscored Boston and Baltimore, their closest competitors in the AL East, by 41-6 during their winning streak.

Luis Severino (5-2) pitched seven sharp innings, giving up one run and two hits. He struck out eight walked two.

Tillman (1-4) was tagged for nine runs in only 1 1/3 innings. He got two quick outs to begin the first before Judge's homer began a six-run burst.

