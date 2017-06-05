Jim Kelly Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

Annual Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic (Photo: WGRZ)

BATAVIA, NY-- There were plenty of familiar faces at Terry Hills Golf Course in Batavia Monday as Bills legends hit the links for Jim Kelly's annual celebrity golf tournament.

Kelly himself says he's optimistic about these Bills bringing back the feeling of the Super Bowl era.

"We don't want it back for us each year; we want it back for the city, the people who have been there, done that, been around and understand the joy that we had, the fun we had. The camaraderie we still have, as you see when you walk around, see all the players that are still here," Kelly said.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV