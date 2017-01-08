Jets Laine Out Indefinitely With Concussion

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Winnipeg Jets rookie star Patrik Laine is out indefinitely because of a concussion.
Laine was injured Saturday in a 4-3 loss in Buffalo. The 18-year-old Finn was looking down at the puck when Buffalo's Jake McCabe hit him with his right shoulder. McCabe wasn't penalized for the hit. Laine appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice as he fell and was down for several minutes before being helped to his feet.
"He's got a concussion," Jets coach Paul Maurice said Sunday. "Tested out last night, see doctor's again today. He'll start the stages of recovery with that, we'll wait until the symptoms subside and then you start increasing the workload and then get back on the ice."
Laine leads NHL rookies in scoring with 21 goals and 16 assists. He was selected second overall in the 2016 draft.
Maurice said there's no timetable for Laine's return to the ice.
"There can't be on any of these," Maurice said. "We've had players this season that have gone through it, there's no timeline."
