May 8, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) embraces Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) during batting practice before a game at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, Nick Turchiaro)

TORONTO (AP) - Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night.



Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer and Justin Smoak added a two-run single as the Blue Jays beat the team that eliminated them from last year's AL Championship Series.



Former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion, who signed a $60 million, three-year contract with Cleveland last winter, received a warm welcome in his return to Toronto. Fans cheered his name when the lineups were announced before the game, then roared in approval at a video tribute prior to the first pitch.



Encarnacion got a standing ovation before his first at-bat, when he lined a first-pitch single off Stroman's left foot. Encarnacion went 2 for 3 with a walk.

