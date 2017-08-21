Jansen, Bisons beat PawSox, 6-3 (Photo: Bisons.com)

BUFFALO- The Buffalo Bisons took the win in game one of their series with Pawtucket, 6-3, thanks to a four-run ninth inning and an outstanding day from Danny Jansen.

Buffalo trailed by a run heading into the final frame of action and went into overdrive when Jansen came to the plate. Despite being at the Triple-A level for just over a week, Jansen hammered his third home run of the season to tie the game up at three runs each. The Herd used two shortfalls by the Red Sox to get another pair on base after that. Gregorio Petit used a missed catch by Blake Swihart to reach base and Roemon Fields was hit by an Edgar Olmos pitch. Christian Lopes sealed the ballgame by bringing himself and the pair to home plate with a three-run home run to left field on an empty count.

Both of Buffalo's early runs came from balls that left the park in the second inning. Danny Jansen kicked off the inning and his attempt at a cycle with a solo shot to left field. Gregorio Petit then followed that up with his own home run to left field, his fourth of the season, to put the Herd up 2-0.

Pawtucket trailed by a pair of runs for much of the game before a home run equalized things up in the fifth. Heiker Meneses used a hitters count to get on base with a grounder to centerfield for a single. Ryan Court then drilled a two-run homer off of a Brett Oberholtzer pitch to right field to knot up the ball game.

With the score tied at two runs apiece in the seventh, Deven Marrero put the PawSox into scoring position with a double on a grounder to right field. White then drove in the game winning hit when he later stepped up to the plate and batted a single deep enough to get Marrero home and give Pawtucket their only lead of the night.

It was just as exciting of a day for the Herd on the mound. Oberholtzer turned in another quality start and one pitch prevented six shutout innings. The lefty allowed the Pawtucket home run and delivered six strikeouts. John Stilson took over the mound but only managed two outs before getting injured with the bases loaded.

Carlos Ramirez (W, 1-0) continued his dominance from the bullpen. With Stilson leaving the game for injury, Ramirez was sent to the mound on short notice and retired the final seven batters of the night with perfection.

The Bisons continue their four-game set with Pawtucket at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night. Righty Joe Biagini (0-1, 3.48 ERA) will get another start for the Herd. On the mound for the Red Sox will be lefty Roenis Elias (1-3, 7.27 ERA).

BISONS NOTES: You have to go all the way back to July 16 to find a Bisons loss at the hands of Brett Oberholtzer. After starting the season with a 1-7 record, Oberholtzer has since collected three wins, a trio of no-decisions, and six quality starts...When Danny Jansen was at bat in the ninth inning, he had a chance at the cycle after a homer (1st), a triple (4th), and a base hit (7th). Instead of completing the cycle with a double, Jansen homered for the second time in the game to cap off the 4-4 performance...Carlos Ramirez now has 10 innings of relief with the Herd since his promotion from Double-A. He's surrendered just three hits and a walk in that time while also fanning nine batters.

