Jackie Brown Passees Away at 73

From bisons.com

The Buffalo Bisons organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former pitching coach Jackie Brown. Brown passed away this morning at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Brown was the Bisons pitching coach in each of the team's first four seasons at Coca-Cola Field, from 1988-1991.

"Jackie was an integral part of the Bisons' success on the field during those first four seasons downtown, but above everything else, he was one of the best guys you'll ever meet in the game of baseball," said Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Bisons. "Jackie will forever be missed by the entire Buffalo Bisons family."

Brown joined the Bisons in 1988 as pitching coach for manager Rocky Bridges. He remained in that roll through 1991, also working with Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Terry Collins for three seasons. The Bisons finished in the top three in ERA in the American Association in each of his four seasons, leading the circuit in 1990 (3.16) and 1991 (3.53). Brown worked with such Bisons pitchers as Dorn Taylor, Bob Patterson, Scott Medvin, Rick Reed, Blas Minor and Mike York.

Born and raised in Holdenville, OK, Brown grew up on a peanut farm and was a catcher in high school. After a switch to pitcher, Brown was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1962. He made his Major League debut with the Washington Senators in 1970 and also pitched for Texas, Cleveland and Montreal before retiring as a player after the 1977 season. He had a record of 47-53 with a 4.18 ERA in 214 career games.

During his coaching career, Brown was also a pitching coach for the Rangers in 1979-82, White Sox in 1992-95 and Devil Rays in 2002. The '93 White Sox led the American League in team ERA and won the AL West title with AL Cy Yong award winner, Jack McDowell.