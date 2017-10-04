Jack Eichel on Sabres extension: 'Still hasn't hit me'

Eichel spurred by new deal to transform Sabres into winners (Photo: WGRZ-TV)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Jack Eichel says he has a lot to offer and even more to prove after the Buffalo Sabres center agreed to the richest contract in franchise history.



Eichel says he's humbled after agreeing to an eight-year, $80 million contract extension and is looking forward to spending the next nine seasons in Buffalo. The 20-year-old says he owes it the city, the team's fans and his teammates to help deliver a winner.



Eichel spoke during a news conference Wednesday a day after agreeing to the new deal, which will kick in at the start of next season. The No. 2 player selected in the 2015 draft has one year left on his rookie entry-level contract.



The team opens the season Thursday hosting the Montreal Canadiens.



The deal is worth an average $10 million per season.



Eichel's contract extension comes at a time when the Sabres are undergoing an offseason overhaul after missing the playoff for a sixth consecutive season.

