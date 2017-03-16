Irish survive and advance past Princeton

Mar 16, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Princeton Tigers guard Myles Stephens (12) shoots over Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Bonzie Colson (35) in the second half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Konezny, Mark Konezny)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Bonzie Colson scored 18 points and Notre Dame survived a first-round NCAA Tournament scare by pulling out a 60-58 win over Princeton.

The West Region's 12th-seeded Tigers had a chance to pull ahead on their final possession, but Devin Cannady missed an open 3-pointer just before the final horn. Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia pulled down the rebound and was fouled.

The Fighting Irish (26-9) nearly squandered an 11-point second half lead. Guard Matt Farrell scored 16 points, but missed the front end of a one-and-one with Notre Dame up 59-58.

Spencer Weisz led the Tigers with 15 points. The Ivy League champion Tigers (23-7) had a 19-game winning streak going into the NCAA Tournament.