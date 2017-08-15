Indians beat Bisons, 8-3 (Photo: Bisons.com)

BUFFALO- The Buffalo Bisons lost a matchup with Indianapolis on Monday night, 8-3, after surrendering a pair of home runs to the Indians' Gift Ngoepe.

Ngoepe's homers contributed five of the Indians' runs on the night. With Edwin Espinal and Christopher Bostick on base after respective singles, the Indians third baseman belted a shot to left field to score the first three of the night. Ngoepe's second bomb of the night came in the fourth frame towards left field. Jacob Stallings was on second at the time after he drove in a double and made his way to home plate as Idianapolis collected a 6-2 advantage.

Back-to-back doubles brought in an Indians score in the third inning. Austin Meadows batted a line drive to centerfield to reach second followed by a Max Moroff double to right field, plating meadows in the process.

Buffalo's first two runs were setup by a triple. Teoscar Hernandez sent a ball to center field to make it to third in the second inning. Dwight Smith Jr. cleaned up with an RBI single and brought Hernandez home with a line drive to right field. Jon Berti also took a ball to centerfield an inning later to round the base to third. Roemon Fields brought Berti to the plate on the ensuing at bat when he drilled a pitch to centerfield, trimming Buffalo's deficit to two runs.

Gregorio Petit rounded out the Bisons' scoring. The shortstop sent a solo home run to left field to bring Buffalo to a 7-3 disadvantage. The homer was Petit's third of the season.

Luis Santos (L, 3-11) went three innings in a start for the Herd and gave up the first fur Indianapolis runs. The righty had five hits and a pair of strikeouts as well in that time. Jeff Beliveau gave 1.2 innings of relief, allowing three runs in five hits. Mike Bolsinger then came in and dished for 1.1 innings, leaving just a pair of hits to his name. John Stilson, Mike Bolsinger and Chad Girodo each had an inning of scoreless relief to close out the game.

Buffalo continues their three-game series with Indianapolis on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Brett Oberholtzer (4-7, 4.15 ERA) will make a start for the Bisons and the Indians will put Nick Kingham (7-6, 3.70 ERA) on the mound.

BISONS NOTES: Blue Jays catcher Miguel Montero made an MLB rehab start with the Herd after a right groin injury. Montero caught for seven innings and finished 0-3 at the plate…With Roemon Fields' stolen base in the third inning, he's up to 36 on the season just three away from tying Dave Roberts' mark in 2000…Michael Saunders is now up to an eleven game hitting streak…Rowdy Tellez's hit streak of 12 games came to an end tonight after finishing 0-4.

Bisons.com