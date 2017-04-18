Iafallo Signs With LA KIngs

Apr 8, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs wing Alex Iafallo (14) looks to make a shot during the first period of play during the championship game of the 2017 Frozen Four against the Denver Pioneers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, David Banks)

Once Minnesota-Duluth senior forward Alex Iafallo finishes his exams and graduates, he should get a better idea where his career takes him.

Iafallo signed with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings Tuesday. He was one of college hockey's most sought after free agents. He signed a two year entry level contract with the Kings.

The 23 year old Eden, New York native could have left school early, but decided to get his degree before starting his professional hockey career. While getting his degree in organization management he boosted his stock in the hockey world. Iafallo scored the game winning goal in the semifinals of the Frozen and he also scored a goal in the championship game, which his Bulldogs lost to Denver.

Iafallo had a career year as a senior, posting 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points in 42 games in earning first-team All-America honors by the American Hockey Coaches Association. When the season ended he had a 15 game point streak with 9 goals and 15 assists.

Iafallo told Two on Your Side's Stu Boyar: "You work your whole life for this, I couldn't be happier." Iafallo also said the Kings "like my speed and puck control. I know I worked on that the last two years."

Iafallo grew up a Sabres fan and went to the Frozen Four with his dad in 2003.

"It's emotional to say no to the Sabres, but at the end of the day I just kind of looked at the right opportunity for me, obviously growing up in Buffalo I've always wanted to play for Buffalo, but just seeing where I was, on left wing, LA needed speed and I'm excited to be a part of the organization," Iafallo said.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV