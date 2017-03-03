Hockey player faces new charge in ref attack

(Photo: Twitter)

A freshman hockey player from Erie Community College has been charged with assault after he pushed a referee to the ice during a game at SUNY Broome Community College.

Brandon Day, 19, of Cheektowaga, faces a new misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said Friday. The charge stems from an incident at Sunday'sNational Junior College Athletic Association championship game.

Day had been placed in the penalty box for an offense and after sitting in the box for nearly the full penalty time, he came out of the box and skated toward a 62-year-old referee and pushed him down to the ice with 39 seconds left in the game. Video from the incident showed the referee was not looking at Day before he was pushed to the ice.

Erie Community College (NJCAA) player storms out of penalty box to level referee late in 3rd period, ending national title game pic.twitter.com/UuJYjSER3K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 26, 2017

On Friday, prosecutors said their investigation determined Day struck the referee intentionally. After the incident, the officials stopped the game, giving Dakota College of Bottineau a 7-4 victory and the championship.

"The strike to the referee caused physical injury to his right shoulder and right hip, and rendered him unconscious," Cornwell's office said in a statement.

Day will be arraigned in Dickinson Town Court on the new assault charge.

During Sunday's incident, other referees jumped in and subdued Day, a defenseman who was immediately ejected from the game, then sent to the team's locker room.

While he was detained, Day also allegedly damaged the locker room.

The referee, a Binghamton resident, received an evaluation by a team doctor at the SUNY Broome Ice Center, according to college officials. Authorities did not identify the referee.

Broome County Sheriff's deputies charged Day with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, along with disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.

