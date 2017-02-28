Williamsville South 63 McKinley 51

BUFFALO, NY- Williamsville South beat McKinley 63-51 Tuesday evening at Buffalo State College. With the win in the Class A-1 semifinal the Billies move into the A-1 finals for the fourth consecutive year.

South's biggest lead was 11 points late in the third quarter. The Macks got within four with 5:52 remaining in the fourth quarter but got no closer.

Junior guard Greg Dolan led all scorers with 26 points. Billies teammate Dakota Wiley had 20. Emir Evans led McKinley with 13 points.

The Billies will play the North Tonawanda Saturday for the A-1 title. The Lumberjacks beat Grand Island 64-34 to move into the title game.

You can see the game via live stream on wgrz.com with Stu Boyar doing the play by play and Jonah Javad handling the color commentary.

All 5 Section 6 championship games will be live streamed Saturday starting at 12-noon with the B-2 game.

