Will North Beats Lancaster in Overtime

BUFFALO, NY- Williamsville North and Lancaster played a thriller Monday night at the KeyBank Center. The Spartans won 3-2 on an Adam Batz goal in overtime. With the win the Spartans repeat as Federation Division 1 champions.

After a scoreless first period Batz opened the scoring in the second period on a quick shot from the lower left circle to give the Spartans their first lead of the night. The Legends tied it with 10 seconds left in the period when Shawn Kross scored his first goal of the night on a gorgeous end to end rush.

North took the lead in the third period when Brett Sardina buried the rebound of a Matt Bielinski shot. It stayed that way until just 5.3 seconds remained in the third period. That's when Kross struck again to tie it and send the game to overtime.

In overtime Batz got behind the defense and fired home the game winner setting off a raucus celebration. Its the 8th Federation post season title for the Spartans.

(© 2017 WGRZ)