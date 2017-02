CHEEKTOWAGA, NY- In a Class A-2 quarterfinal Friday night Cheektowaga beat Lewiston Porter 83-36.

Warriors senior Dominick Welch had 25 points to lead the Warriors.

Cheektowaga will play South Park in a semifinal meeting Tuesday night at Buffalo State College.

Welch who is chasing Ritchie Campbell's Western New York scoring record needs 25 points to set a new record.

