Welch Chasing Campbell, History

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY- Cheektowaga senior Dominick Welch is closing in on Ritchie Campbell's all time scoring record. Welch is 49 points away from breaking the Western New York career points mark of 2,355 set by Campbell in 1990.

Campbell set the record playing for Burgard. Welch started his varsity career with the Warriors in the 8th grade. Now he's on the verge of making history.

Welch told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar that " It feels real good, because everybody's been talking about it all year. It would make me look good. It would show that I was a good player and I could do things that others can't do."

Welch and his teammates are focused on trying to win a Section 6 championships. The Warriors have a quarterfinal matchup Friday night at 7 o'clock at home against Lewiston Porter.

