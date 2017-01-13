Warriors Welch Passes 2,000 Mark

ANGOLA, NY- Friday night at Lake Shore the Cheektowaga Warriors beat the Eagles 69-43.

It was a huge night for Cheektowaga senior Dominick Welch. He has now scored more than 2,000 points in his high school career.

Welch poured in 29 points to bring his career total to 2,010. On the night he also had 14 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocked shots.

Cheektowaga coach Pat Cullinan provided the pictures and video of Welch's latest accomplishment.

(© 2017 WGRZ)