St. Joe's repeats as state champions

BUFFALO, NY- St. Joe's won the New York State Catholic hockey championship Sunday afternoon at HARBORCENTER. The Marauders trailed St. Anthony's 2-to-1 in the second period but then scored the next 4 goals to win going away 5-2.

St. Joe's Jeremy Ienco opened the scoring in the first period but St. Anthony's tied at one after the first period and actually took the lead in the second period on a goal by Andrew Mancini.

The Marauders answered with two goals in less than a minute to take the lead for good. Mark Gilbert tied it and Spencer Frome got what turned out to be the game winner.

The Marauders got a third period power play goal from Jeremy Ienco, his second goal of the night and Luke Pierce added an empty netter to make it 5-2.

Its the second straight year St. Joe's has won the New York State Catholic championship.

(© 2017 WGRZ)