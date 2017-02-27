WGRZ
St. Joe's Repeats as Niagara Cup Champions

St. Joe's wins the Federation title with a 4-0 win over Canisius

WGRZ 9:47 PM. EST February 27, 2017

 

BUFFALO, NY- St. Joe's beat Canisius 4-0 Monday evening at the KeyBank Center to win the Niagara Cup for the second straight season.

Jack Lalley scored two power play goals in the first period  to lead the Marauders to the victory.

Its the 5th time in 7 years that the Marauders have won the Cup. 

Ryan O'Donnell who had no chance on the goals finished with 24 saves for Canisius. For St. Joe's goaltender Donovan Boshier had 23 saves for the shutout. 

Luke Pierce and Seth Glanowski also scored for St. Joe's. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


