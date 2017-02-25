WGRZ
Close

St. Francis Beats Park 66-64

For the third time this season St. Francis beats Park. St. Francis is in the Manhattan Cup final for the first time in 10 years.

WGRZ 11:01 PM. EST February 25, 2017

 

BUFFALO, NY- Saturday night at Villa Maria College St. Francis beat Pioneer 66-64 to move into the Manhattan Cup championship game against Canisius.

Its the third time this season the Red Raiders beat Park. 

Noah Hutchins led Park with 22,  Joe Jones had 18 and Brandon Smith had 11 in a tough loss.

For St. Francis Bo Sireika led the way with 20. 

Its the first time in 10 years that St. Francis is in the Manhattan Cup final. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm Wednesday night at Canisius College. 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories