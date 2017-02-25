St. Francis Beats Park 66-64

BUFFALO, NY- Saturday night at Villa Maria College St. Francis beat Pioneer 66-64 to move into the Manhattan Cup championship game against Canisius.

Its the third time this season the Red Raiders beat Park.

Noah Hutchins led Park with 22, Joe Jones had 18 and Brandon Smith had 11 in a tough loss.

For St. Francis Bo Sireika led the way with 20.

Its the first time in 10 years that St. Francis is in the Manhattan Cup final. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm Wednesday night at Canisius College.

