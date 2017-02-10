St. Francis 54 Park 53 OT

ATHOL SPRINGS, NY- For the second time this season St. Francis beat Park in overtime. The Red Raiders won 54-53 in overtime.

Park got off to a good start in the first quarter. The Pioneers got out to an early lead at 15-7 but St. Francis closed the quarter on an 11-0 run and led 18-17 after one.

It was tied at 46 at the end of regulation. In the first meeting this season St. Francis rallied from 19 down to win in double overtime. This team neither team had a lead that large.

With the win St. Francis improves to 17-4 overall and 10-1 in league play. Park drops to 14-4 overall and 7-3 in Monsignor Martin league action.

Joe Jones led Park with 16 points. Bo Sireika led all scorers with 20 points.

When it was over the St. Francis student body stormed the court. The Red Raiders haven't won the Manhattan Cup since 1978.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.