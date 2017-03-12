Spartans Win State Championship

BUFFALO, NY- Williamsville North beat Pittsford 3-2 Sunday afternoon to win the New York State Division 1 public high school hockey championship.

The Spartans fell behind 1-0 in the first period when Connor Haims tipped a shot past Spartans goaltender Jacob Zurat. North tied the game when Brett Sardina beat William Hernes on the short side at the 5:49 mark of the period. About 2 minutes later the Spartans took the lead for good on the power play. Anthony Trigillio slid the puck to a wide open Andrew Bruno who buried it for a 2-1 Williamsville North lead after the first period.

The second period was scoreless until the final minute of play. Adam Batz, who missed a wide open net earlier came flying down the wing and fired a shot through the five hole of goaltender Hernes. The Spartans had a two goal lead, 3-1 after two periods.

Pittsford got the only goal of the third period on the power play. John Mozrall scored with Bruno sitting in the sin bin with 6:17 remaining in regulation.

Williamsville North out shot Pittsford 31-15.

Its the fifth state championship for Williamsville North coach Bob Rosen, who has coached the Spartans since the Federation began play in 1990. Its the first state championship for Williamsville North since 2011.

