South Park Beats Warriors, Welch Sets Record

BUFFALO, NY- Cheektowaga senior Dominick Welch set a new Western New York scoring record but the Warriors lost to South Park in the Class A-2 semifinals at Buffalo State College.

Welch scored 45 points to shatter Ritchie Campbell's all time scoring record. He needed 25 to break it which he got early in the third quarter. Welch finishes with 2,375 points in his career at Cheektowaga.

South Park was aggressive from the start and took an 18 point lead at halftime, 44-26. The Warriors tied the game in the third quarter but couldn't stay with the Sparks. South Park forced Cheektowaga into too many turnovers and the Sparks took advantage of them. The Warriors also missed way too many easy baskets.

Shakur Harris led the Sparks with 28 points. Ray Mushat chipped in with 18 for the winners.

The game was stopped briefly in the third quarter as the crowd recognized Welch's accomplishment.

