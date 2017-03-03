Section 6 Boys Basketball Games Live Stream

BUFFALO, NY- On Saturday, March 4, the boys Section 6 high school basketball championship games from Buffalo State College can be seen live on www.wgrz.com.

Here is the game schedule:

12-noon- B2 Health Sciences vs. Lackawanna

1:45 pm B1 Newfane vs. East Aurora

3:30 pm A2 South Park vs. Amherst

7:00 pm A1 Williamsville South vs. North Tonawanda

8:30 pm AA Lancaster vs. Niagara Falls

Stu Boyar and Jonah Javad will handle the play by play. Jonah, Dick Gallagher and St. Joe's head coach Mark Simon will handle the color commentary.

Javad and Gallagher will handle the first two games of the day. Boyar and Gallagher will do the third game while Javad will join Boyar for the fourth game.

Simon will handle the color for the final game of the night.

