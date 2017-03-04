Recap: Sect. VI Boys Basketball Championships

Sect. VI Boys Basketball Championships

BUFFALO- Five champions were crowned in the high school boys basketball Section VI Championships on Saturday at Buffalo State College

Class AA: Lancaster vs. Niagara Falls -

Niagara Falls wins its second consecutive Section 6 championship beating Lancaster 61-56. Its the 5th title in the last ten years for the Wolverines.

Lancaster answered every time Niagara Falls would take the lead. The game wasn't decided until the final seconds.

Tazaun Rose led all scorers with 16 points. Cortese Myles chipped in with 10 for the Wolverines.

Alec Tamburri led Lancaster with 14, LG Castillo had 12 and Connor Duck finished with 11.

Class A1: Williamsville South vs. North Tonawanda -

North Tonawanda knocked off the two time defending champions from Williamsville South 60-54. Its the first Sectional title for the Lumberjacks since 1961.

Its the first time since 2006 that a Class A final will be without McKinley or Williamsville South.

The Billies were led by Greg Dolan with 19 and Adam Braniecki who had 12. For the Lumberjacks Trevor Book led the way with 14, Vincent Tripi had 12 and Zack Woodard had 11.

North Tonawanda scored the final 13 points of the game after South had taken a 54-47 lead with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.

North Tonwanda will face Amherst in the crossover game Tuesday at Buffalo State.

Class A2: Amherst 55, South Park 53

It's fitting one of the best games of the day had the best finish, too.

With the game tied 53-53, Amherst's Jordan Barr scored a put-back in the final seconds to knock off South Park in the A2 section title game, 55-53.

It took a team-effort from the Tigers to defeat the Sparks. Da'Shawn Hines scored a team-high 12 points. Barr and Marcellus Cooper each scored nine.

South Park's Shakur Harris dropped a game-high 26. Jakari Woods added 10.

Class B1: East Aurora 75, Newfane 39

Led by a senior starting lineup, East Aurora outmatched Newfane on both ends of the floor to win the Class B1 section title, 75-39. Blue Devils senior Nick Montgomery scored a game-high 24 points. Montgomery and his fellow senior teammates Cal McTigue (20) and Josh Denz (13) propelled East Aurora to its first Sect. VI title since 2012.

Juniors Max Weber (team-high 15 points) and Kyle DeVoogel (14) led the way for Newfane on offense, combining for 29 of the team's 29 points.

East Aurora will play Health Sciences in the Class B Section VI Final.

Class B2: Health Sciences 63, Lackawanna 48

Thanks to a monster day from 6'6" junior Davonte Gaines, Health Sciences defeats Lackawanna for its first boys basketball Sect. VI title, 63-48. Gaines scored a game-high 27 points and totaled 10+ boards for a double-double. (Editors note: Gaines might have had 10+ offensive rebounds alone.) Lackawanna had no match for Gaines' athleticism, height and wingspan.

Health Sciences was terrific defensively, utilizing a full-court press to stymie Lackawanna's offense.

Falcons junior Tyron Lott finished with 19 points and was a key contributor on the defensive end.

Lackawanna junior Haris Bekric finished with a team-high 14 points. Sophomore Noah Grabar scored just five points, after exploding for 20 in the semifinals.

