Panama Girls to Play for State Title

Three Western New York teams were in action and all three lost in the New York State playoffs.
On the boys side in Class B Health Sciences lost to Canton 67-55.
In Class D Franklinville lost to Moriah 82-64.
On the girls side in Class B Fredonia lost to Irvington 69-57.
Panama beat South Kortright Saturday 48-43 to move into the state championship game. They'll play Heuvelton-X Sunday morning at 10-AM for the state championship.
The Bulldogs have eliminated Panama at the state championships in each of the last two seasons.
