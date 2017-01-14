O'Hara Stuns East 74-73

BUFFALO, NY- Saturday afternoon's game between East and Cardinal O'Hara came down to the final two seconds.

East led by 9, 73-64, with 1:37 left on the clock in the fourth quarter. O'Hara scored the final 10 points of the game to pull out an amazing come from behind win.

The final basket coming with 2 seconds on the clock on Justin Hemphill's putback. Hemphill and Jermaine Hayes each had 23 points.

For East Willard Anderson had a huge game as he led all scorers with 28 points.

The win extends O'Hara's winning streak to four games.

In other action at the MLK Showcase Olmsted beat Sweet Home 49-44. Canisius beat Middle College 58-47 and in the final game of the night Amherst beat McKinley 76-54.

