North Beats Mamaronec 1-0

BUFFALO, NY- In an absolute thriller Williamsville North beat Mamaronec 1-0 Saturday afternoon to move into the New York State championship game.

The only goal of the game came in the first period. Trevor Cavalier scored his first Federation goal tipping in the pass from Joe Oliver with 3:17 left in the period.

After that it was a battle of the goaltenders. For North Jacob Zurat, sick all week made 13 saves to record the shutout. For Mamaronec Tommy Spero stopped 23 out of 24 North shots on goal.

North will play Pittsford for the State Championship Sunday afternoon at HarborCenter. Face off is scheduled for 3-pm .

The Spartans and Pittsford met in the regionals last year with Pittsford coming away with the win.

