Welch sets new WNY scoring record

Dominick Welch sets a new WNY scoring record in a loss to South Park.

WGRZ 11:56 PM. EST February 28, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dominick Welch is now Western New York's all-time leading scorer in high school basketball. 

Welch, of Cheektowaga, beat the previous record set by Ritchie Campbell Tuesday when Cheektowaga faced South Park at SUNY Buffalo State. 

Welch needed 25 points to break Campbell's record of 2,355, set in 1990. He finished with 45. 

However, South Park won the game 74 to 64. 

"I'm really impressed with his game," Campbell said from the stands after watching Welch break his record. "It's a good game. His future looks bright. I hope he'll go far. I'm happy to see it, I'm happy to be here to watch him play." 

