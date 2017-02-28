Welch sets new WNY scoring record

Dom Welch sets a new WNY high school basketball scoring record. WGRZ Photo/Stu Boyar

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dominick Welch is now Western New York's all-time leading scorer in high school basketball.

Welch, of Cheektowaga, beat the previous record set by Ritchie Campbell Tuesday when Cheektowaga faced South Park at SUNY Buffalo State.

Welch needed 25 points to break Campbell's record of 2,355, set in 1990. He finished with 45.

However, South Park won the game 74 to 64.

"I'm really impressed with his game," Campbell said from the stands after watching Welch break his record. "It's a good game. His future looks bright. I hope he'll go far. I'm happy to see it, I'm happy to be here to watch him play."

