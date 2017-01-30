Medina's Williams Sets NYS Record for 3 Pointers

Medina's Maddie Williams had the game of her life Monday night against Holley from Sectoin 5.

Williams, a sophomore lit up the scoreboard. She hit a New York State record 16 3 point shots and finished the night with 54 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds.

Medina won the game 82-to-23.

Her previous career high for points in a game was 22.

Medina head coach Ken Haak provided the video for this story.

