Medina's Williams Sets NYS Record for 3 Pointers

Medina's Maddie Williams lights it up in a win over Holley.

Medina's Maddie Williams had the game of her life Monday night against Holley from Sectoin 5.

Williams, a sophomore lit up the scoreboard. She hit a New York State record 16 3 point shots and finished the night with 54 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds.

Medina won the game 82-to-23.

Her previous career high for points in a game was 22.

Medina head coach Ken Haak provided the video for this story. 

 

