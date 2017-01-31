WGRZ
Medina's Williams "I Almost Had a Panic Attack"

It was a record setting night for Medina's Maddie Williams.

WGRZ 9:42 PM. EST January 31, 2017

 

MEDINA, NY- Its a night Medina's Maddie Williams will remember forever. She set a New York State record for 3 point shots Tuesday night in a win over Holley. 

Williams made 16 3 pointers in the Mustangs 82-23 win over Holley from Section 5. The 54 points is a Medina school record. 

Williams told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar Tuesday she wasn't nervous until she was told she needed just one  more 3 pointer to break the record. "I almost had a panic attack, I was shaking, I couldn't stop but got it."

Williams said her teammates were more excited about the record than she was and that they just kept feeding her the ball. 

