MEDINA, NY- Its a night Medina's Maddie Williams will remember forever. She set a New York State record for 3 point shots Tuesday night in a win over Holley.

Williams made 16 3 pointers in the Mustangs 82-23 win over Holley from Section 5. The 54 points is a Medina school record.

Williams told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar Tuesday she wasn't nervous until she was told she needed just one more 3 pointer to break the record. "I almost had a panic attack, I was shaking, I couldn't stop but got it."

Williams said her teammates were more excited about the record than she was and that they just kept feeding her the ball.

(© 2017 WGRZ)