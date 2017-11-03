Maple Grove wins the Class D Championship

ORCHARD PARK, NY- Maple Grove beat Franklinville/Ellicottville 26-15 Friday night at New Era Field to win the Section 6 Class D Championship. The Red Dragons will play in the Far West Regionals next Friday night at Brockport.

The Titans opened the scoring at the 5 minute mark of the first quarter when Griffin Chudy took a Brock Blecha pass and ran 58 yards for the touchdown. Maple Grove answered in the second quarter when Nick Fabrizio scored from two yards. The Titans led at halftime 8-to-6.

Tyler Clear returned an interception 41 yards for the Titans last score of the game. The pick 6 gave the Titans a 15-6 lead but it was all Maple Grove after that.

The Red Dragons answered the Titans touchdown with a 95 yard drive that ended with Nash Nelson catching a 15 yard pass from Easton Tanner.

Maple Grove added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Zach Fisher caught a 13 yard pass from Tanner and Fabrizio scored his second TD of the game from 5 yards out with 3:11 remaining to put the game away for the Red Dragons.

Fabrizio finished with 111 yards on 21 carries. He was the game’s leading rusher.

Maple Grove lost in the state championship last year. Their season will continue next week against a team from Rochester, Section 5. The Titans finish the season with a record of 9-1. The Red Dragons improve to 9-1 on the year and avenge their only loss of the regular season.

