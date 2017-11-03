Live stream: Section VI football championships

ORCHARD PARK, NY — It's championship weekend for Section VI football.

The Section VI football championships will be held at New Era Field on Friday and Saturday, and you can watch all the action unfold on our live stream above.

2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar will handle the play-by-play duties and Dick Gallagher will do the color commentary.

Below is the schedule for weekend's game. Winners will advance to the Far West Regionals next weekend at SUNY Brockport.

Friday, Nov. 3

Class D: Franklinville/Ellicottville/West Valley vs. Maple Grove, 5 p.m.

Class AA: Lancaster vs. Williamsville North, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Class C: Southwestern vs. Cleveland Hill, noon

Class B: Maryvale vs. Cheektowaga, 3:15 p.m.

Class A: South Park vs. West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV