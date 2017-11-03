Lancaster wins the Class AA title

ORCHARD PARK, NY- Lancaster beat Williamsville North 35-6 Friday to win the Section 6 Class AA championship.

The Legends opened the scoring at the 3:44 mark of the first quarter when Ryan Mansell hit Kyle Backert for a 10 yard touchdown.

The Legends scored again with just 28 seconds left in the quarter as Joe Andreesen scored from one yard out. Andreesen scored his second touchdown of the night, also from one yard out, on the final play of the first half as the Legends took a 21-to-nothing lead.

Lancaster added 14 points in the fourth quarter. Andrew Hersey scored on a 15 yard run and then later in the quarter on a one yard run.

The Spartans finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Joe Nusall hit Jacob Orlando for a 12 yard touchdown.

It was a long tough night for the Spartans. North finishes the season with a 9-and-1 record. Lancaster improves to 10-0 on the season. The Legends will play at Brockport against a team from Section 5, Rochester next Saturday night. Last year the Legends season ended in the Far West Regionals.

Hersey carried 20 times for 102 yards to lead all running backs. Mansell finished the night 16 for 24 passing for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Nusall was under tremendous pressure all game long finished 5 of 9 passing for 39 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

