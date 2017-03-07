WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Health Sciences 51 East Aurora 43

East Aurora gets off to a great start but in the end Health Sciences wins the Class B championship.

WGRZ 8:02 PM. EST March 07, 2017

 

BUFFALO, NY- East Aurora got off to a great start scoring the first 6 points of the game but Health Sciences won the Class B championship game 51-43.  The Falcons move into the Far West Regionals. 

The Falcons were led in scoring by sophomore Kameron Briggs who had  22 points and junior captain Tyron Lott who14 points. 

The game was tied at 33 after 3 quarters. In the fourth quarter the Blue Devils made only one field goal in the fourth quarter.

For East Aurora senior Cal McTigue led the way 16 points and captain Nick Montgomery had 13 points. 

 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories