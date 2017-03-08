Girls Basketball Finals Live Stream

BUFFALO, NY- Please join us at wgrz.com Wednesday afternoon for the Section VI girls basketball championships. All 3 girls championships games will be live streamed at wgrz.com

Stu Boyar will handle the play by play and Kelly Owens, Hamburg's girls basketball coach will handle the color commentary. The games will be played in the Sports Arena at Buffalo State College.

Here is the schedule of games:

Class B

Fredonia vs. Wilson 4:30-pm

Class A

Williamsville South vs. Amherst 6:00-pm

Class AA

Clarence vs. Frontier 7:30 pm

