Geneseo varsity football forfeits rest of season after allegations of drug use

The Geneseo varsity football team has forfeited the remainder of its season, due to serious violations of the code of conduct and athletic eligibility standards, the Geneseo Central School district announced.

Police sources confirmed they are investigating allegations of drug use by team members.

A number of players were dismissed from the varsity football team at Geneseo High school, according to a statement from the school district on Monday.

"Due to the number of student-athletes involved and the serious nature of this incident, pursuant to our Athletic Code and New York State Public High School Athletic Association standards, the remainder of the varsity football season will be forfeited," the district's statement said, without citing what specific rules were violated.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty confirmed his office was jointly investigating, with Geneseo police, allegations of drug use on the varsity football team.

According to the Livingston County News, the allegations are that a Geneseo student and football team member provided teammates with Oxycontin pills before Friday's game against Bolivar-Richburg. The pills were apparently taken from a parent without their knowledge or permission.

“We’re looking at it from investigating the criminal aspect,” Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian, told the Livingston County News. “The school is also doing an investigation internally.”

Modified and junior varsity schedules will remain this season as planned.

The forefeit was a hot topic around Geneseo on Monday. Many people did not want to go on the record with their comments, but there were questions about whether or not Section V has a zero tolerance policy and if punishing the many for the actions of the few was the right move.

At Kelly's Saloon on Main Street, Josh Evangelista of Geneseo said he thought the school district did the right thing.

"It's a good call by the superintendent," he said.

Geneseo varsity football also forfeited this past Friday's game against Bolivar-Richburg. The Blue Devils won the game 26-24 and were 2-2 on the season. Upcoming games against Pembroke, York/Pavilion and Perry/Mount Morris also have been forfeited. This week is homecoming week at Geneseo.

The district said it was committed to high standards and would work with "student-athletes to ensure that their actions represent the expectations of the District and our community."

Superintendent of Schools Tim Hayes said with the exception of the football game, all Geneseo homecoming activities scheduled for Friday will go on as planned.

