WNY and Rochester High School Football Teams in State Poll

The following are the Western New York and Rochester high school football teams in the state poll after week 9:
WNY Teams in State Football Poll through Week 9
Class AA
#2 Lancaster 9-0
#23 Canisius 6-3
#14 Williamsville South 9-0
Honorable Mention
Jamestown
Class A
#5 West Seneca West 9-0
#8 South Park 9-0
Honorable Mention
Grand Island 6-2
Starpoint 6-2
West Seneca East 5-4
Iroquois 6-3
Class B
#10 Cheektowaga 8-1
#12 Maryvale 8-1
#22 Lackawanna 7-2
#25 Dunkirk 7-2
Class C
#3 Cleveland Hill 8-1
#16 Southwestern 7-2
Honorable Mention
Silver Creek/Forestville 6-3
Wilson 5-4
Class D
#7 Franklinville/Ellicottville 9-0
#9 Maple Grove 8-1
#17 Clymer/Sherman/Panama 6-3
Rochester Teams in State Football Poll through Week 9
Class AA
#7 Aquinas 8-1
#9 Pittsford 8-1
#15 Victor 7-2
Class A
#6 Irondequoit 9-0
#14 Rochester Wilson 7-2
Class B
#4 Hornell 9-0
#16 Livonia 8-1
#24 Batavia 6-3
Class C
#5 East Rochester/Ganada 8-1
#14 Leroy 7-2
#17 Bath 6-3
#11 Caledonia/Mumford/Byron Bergen
Class D
#1 Clyde Savannah 9-0
#3 Alexander 9-0
#14 Red Jacket 7-2
#15 Pembroke 7-2
