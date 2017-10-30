WNY and Rochester High School Football Teams in State Poll

Lancaster vs. Lockport (Photo: WGRZ)

The following are the Western New York and Rochester high school football teams in the state poll after week 9:

WNY Teams in State Football Poll through Week 9

Class AA

#2 Lancaster 9-0

#23 Canisius 6-3

#14 Williamsville South 9-0

Honorable Mention

Jamestown

Class A

#5 West Seneca West 9-0

#8 South Park 9-0

Honorable Mention

Grand Island 6-2

Starpoint 6-2

West Seneca East 5-4

Iroquois 6-3

Class B

#10 Cheektowaga 8-1

#12 Maryvale 8-1

#22 Lackawanna 7-2

#25 Dunkirk 7-2

Class C

#3 Cleveland Hill 8-1

#16 Southwestern 7-2

Honorable Mention

Silver Creek/Forestville 6-3

Wilson 5-4

Class D

#7 Franklinville/Ellicottville 9-0

#9 Maple Grove 8-1

#17 Clymer/Sherman/Panama 6-3

Rochester Teams in State Football Poll through Week 9

Class AA

#7 Aquinas 8-1

#9 Pittsford 8-1

#15 Victor 7-2

Class A

#6 Irondequoit 9-0

#14 Rochester Wilson 7-2

Class B

#4 Hornell 9-0

#16 Livonia 8-1

#24 Batavia 6-3

Class C

#5 East Rochester/Ganada 8-1

#14 Leroy 7-2

#17 Bath 6-3

#11 Caledonia/Mumford/Byron Bergen

Class D

#1 Clyde Savannah 9-0

#3 Alexander 9-0

#14 Red Jacket 7-2



#15 Pembroke 7-2

