WGRZ Week 3 High School Football Poll

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 9:12 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

Dick Gallagher presents the WGRZ high school football poll after week 3 of the regular season: 

 

 

Large Schools:

1.    Canisius: 2-1

2.    Lancaster: 3-0

3.    Starpoint: 3-0

4.    West Seneca West: 3-0

5.    South Park

6.    Grand Island: 3-0

7.    Jamestown: 3-0

8.    Sweet Home: 3-0

9.    West Seneca East: 2-1

10. Bennett: 2-1

 

Small Schools:

1.    Cheektowaga: 2-1

2.    Maryvale: 3-0

3.    Dunkirk: 3-0

4.    Lackawanna: 3-0

5.    Cleveland Hill: 2-1

6.    Southwestern: 3-0

7.    Albion: 3-0

8.    Franklinville/Ellicotville: 3-0

9.    Olean: 2-1

10. Burgard: 2-1

11. Newfane: 2-1

