WGRZ Week 3 High School Football Poll

Dick Gallagher presents the WGRZ high school football poll after week 3 of the regular season:
Large Schools:
1. Canisius: 2-1
2. Lancaster: 3-0
3. Starpoint: 3-0
4. West Seneca West: 3-0
5. South Park
6. Grand Island: 3-0
7. Jamestown: 3-0
8. Sweet Home: 3-0
9. West Seneca East: 2-1
10. Bennett: 2-1
Small Schools:
1. Cheektowaga: 2-1
2. Maryvale: 3-0
3. Dunkirk: 3-0
4. Lackawanna: 3-0
5. Cleveland Hill: 2-1
6. Southwestern: 3-0
7. Albion: 3-0
8. Franklinville/Ellicotville: 3-0
9. Olean: 2-1
10. Burgard: 2-1
11. Newfane: 2-1
