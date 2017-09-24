WGRZ Poll Week 4
Large Schools:
1. Canisius: 3-1
2. Lancaster: 4-0
3. Starpoint: 4-0
4. West Seneca West: 4-0
5. South Park: 4-0
6. Jamestown: 4-0
7. Williamsville North: 4-0
8. Williamsville South: 3-1
9. Sweet Home: 3-1
10. Grand Island: 3-1
11. Iroquois: 3-1
12. West Seneca East: 3-1
Small Schools:
1. Cheektowaga: 3-1
2. Maryvale: 4-0
3. Dunkirk: 4-0
4. Lackawanna: 4-0
5. Albion: 4-0
6. Newfane: 3-1
7. Franklinville/Ellicotville: 4-0
8. Cleveland Hill: 3-1
9. Maple Grove: 3-1
10. Southwestern: 3-1
