WGRZ Poll - Week 4

WGRZ 7:45 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

Large Schools:

1.      Canisius: 3-1

2.       Lancaster: 4-0

3.      Starpoint: 4-0

4.      West Seneca West: 4-0

5.      South Park: 4-0

6.      Jamestown: 4-0

7.      Williamsville North: 4-0

8.      Williamsville South: 3-1

9.      Sweet Home: 3-1

10.  Grand Island: 3-1

11.  Iroquois: 3-1

12.  West Seneca East: 3-1

Small Schools:

1.      Cheektowaga: 3-1

2.      Maryvale: 4-0

3.      Dunkirk: 4-0

4.      Lackawanna: 4-0

5.      Albion: 4-0

6.      Newfane: 3-1

7.      Franklinville/Ellicotville: 4-0

8.      Cleveland Hill: 3-1

9.      Maple Grove: 3-1

10. Southwestern: 3-1

 

 

