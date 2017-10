WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 9

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named the WGRZ players of the week for week 9:

Class AA:

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster



Class A North:

Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Jimmy Manna, Williamsville South

Class A South:

Bryan Ball, West Seneca West

Liam Scheuer, West Seneca West

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West

Class B-1:

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Jaquan Bush, Cheektowaga

Class B-2:

Tywon Wright, Dunkirk

Icar Simon, Olean

Class B-3:

Brandon Windnagle, Alden

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Class C North:

Marcel Wilson, Wilson

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Class C South:

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Brian Burns, Southwestern

Class D:

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Carter Russo, Maple Grove



Msgr Martin Association:

Xzavier Janczylik, St. Francis

Jaden Laden, St. Joe’s

Dawson Tyger, St. Francis

