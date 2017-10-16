WGRZ
WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 7

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 11:29 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected WGRZ Players of the Week for week 7: 

 



Class AA:                 
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

Class A North:       
Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Class A South:       
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
CJ Perillo, Iroquois

Class B-1:                
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Rashad Law, Maryvale

Class B-2:                
Meach Gardner, Albion
Brendan Plaister, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton

Class B-3:                
Noble Smith, Lackawanna
Brandon Gross, Newfane

Class C North:       
Stephen Frerichs, Wilson
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Class C South:       
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley
Faizon Munior, Southwestern

Class D:                   
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville                                  

Msgr Martin Association:
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Jaden Laden, St. Joe’s
Dawson Tyger, St. Francis 

