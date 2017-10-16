WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 7

Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected WGRZ Players of the Week for week 7:
Class AA:
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
Class A North:
Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Class A South:
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
CJ Perillo, Iroquois
Class B-1:
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Class B-2:
Meach Gardner, Albion
Brendan Plaister, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton
Class B-3:
Noble Smith, Lackawanna
Brandon Gross, Newfane
Class C North:
Stephen Frerichs, Wilson
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Class C South:
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley
Faizon Munior, Southwestern
Class D:
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Msgr Martin Association:
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Jaden Laden, St. Joe’s
Dawson Tyger, St. Francis
