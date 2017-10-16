WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 7

HSS_2015_Football (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected WGRZ Players of the Week for week 7:





Class AA:

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

Class A North:

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Class A South:

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

CJ Perillo, Iroquois

Class B-1:

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Class B-2:

Meach Gardner, Albion

Brendan Plaister, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton

Class B-3:

Noble Smith, Lackawanna

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Class C North:

Stephen Frerichs, Wilson

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Class C South:

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley

Faizon Munior, Southwestern

Class D:

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville



Msgr Martin Association:

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s

Jaden Laden, St. Joe’s

Dawson Tyger, St. Francis

Back to Week 7

© 2017 WGRZ-TV