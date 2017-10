WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 6

HSS8 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named WGRZ Players of the Week for week 6:

Class AA:

Jack Putney, Clarence

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

David Perkins, Orchard Park

Class A North:

Nick Anazalone, Grand Island

Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Cam Sionko, Grand Island

Class A South:

CJ Perillo, Iroquois

Daybeon Humphrey, South Park

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Class B-1:

Alex Bryant, Cheektowaga

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale

Class B-2:

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Joe Pagano, Depew

Class B-3:

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Class C North:

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Class C South:

Vinny Certo, Southwestern

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Brian Burns, Southwestern

Class D:

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville



Msgr Martin Association:

Joel Nicholas, Canisius

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Brandon Broadway, Cardinal O’Hara

