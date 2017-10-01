WGRZ
WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 5

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 12:00 PM. EDT October 01, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for being chosen as WGRZ's Players of the Week for week 5: 

 

 

Class AA:                 
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Joel Richards, Bennett
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park


Class A North:        
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West
Jemelle Junes, Williamsville South

Class A South:       
Miles Haynes, McKinley
CJ Perillu, Iroquois
Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Class B-1:               
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Dylan Cosey, Maryvale
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Class B-2:                
Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk
Jordan Clesielski, Depew
Ugene Harrison, Albion

Class B-3:                
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Chad Dunbar, Newfane
Brandon Cross, Newfane

Class C North:       
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Class C South:       
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Alex Card, Southwestern

Class D:                   
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Truman Purslow, Maple Grove

                                   
Msgr Martin Association:
Keenan Ollison, Canisius

