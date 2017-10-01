WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 5

HSS_2015_1 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being chosen as WGRZ's Players of the Week for week 5:

Class AA:

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Joel Richards, Bennett

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park



Class A North:

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Jemelle Junes, Williamsville South

Class A South:

Miles Haynes, McKinley

CJ Perillu, Iroquois

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Class B-1:

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Dylan Cosey, Maryvale

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Class B-2:

Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk

Jordan Clesielski, Depew

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Class B-3:

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Chad Dunbar, Newfane

Brandon Cross, Newfane

Class C North:

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Class C South:

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Alex Card, Southwestern

Class D:

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Truman Purslow, Maple Grove



Msgr Martin Association:

Keenan Ollison, Canisius

