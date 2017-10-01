WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 5

Congratulations to these high school football players for being chosen as WGRZ's Players of the Week for week 5:
Class AA:
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Joel Richards, Bennett
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park
Class A North:
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West
Jemelle Junes, Williamsville South
Class A South:
Miles Haynes, McKinley
CJ Perillu, Iroquois
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Class B-1:
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Dylan Cosey, Maryvale
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Class B-2:
Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk
Jordan Clesielski, Depew
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Class B-3:
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Chad Dunbar, Newfane
Brandon Cross, Newfane
Class C North:
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Steven Frerichs, Wilson
Class C South:
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Alex Card, Southwestern
Class D:
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Truman Purslow, Maple Grove
Msgr Martin Association:
Keenan Ollison, Canisius
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs