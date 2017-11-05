WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 10

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named the WGRZ Players of the Week for week 10:
Class AA:
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Class A South:
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Class B-1:
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale
Class C North:
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill
Class C South:
Alex Card, Southwestern
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Class D:
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Carter Russo, Maple Grove
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Msgr Martin Association:
Jayden Lofton, St. Joe’s
