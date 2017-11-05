WGRZ
WGRZ Players of the Week - Week 10

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:40 AM. EST November 05, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named the WGRZ Players of the Week for week 10: 

 

 

Class AA:                 
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Class A South:       
Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Class B-1:                
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale

Class C North:       
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill

Class C South:       
Alex Card, Southwestern
Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Class D:                   
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Carter Russo, Maple Grove
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville                    

Msgr Martin Association:
Jayden Lofton, St. Joe’s 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


