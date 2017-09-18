WGRZ
WGRZ Players of the Week for Week 3

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 9:36 AM. EDT September 18, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected at the WGRZ Players of the Week for week 3: 

 

 

Class AA

Joe Andreessen – Lancaster
Ben Damani – Lancaster
Andrew Hersey – Lancaster
Gavin Bowen – Jamestown

Class A North

Joe Shifflet – Williamsville East
Brendon Cawel – Starpoint
Nathan Murdle – Kenmore East

Class A South

Matt Myers – West Seneca West
Latrell London – South Park

Class B-1

Rashad Law – Maryvale
Keshone Beal – Cheektowaga

Class B-2

Eugene Harrison – Albion
Chad Blersbach – Depew

Class B-3

Julian Nixon – Newfane
London Smith – Lackawanna

Class C North

Jacob Sarow – Akron
James Bailey – JFK

Class C South

Cole Snyder – Southwestern

Class D

Brock Blecha – Franklinville/Elliciotville
Devin Pope – Chautauqua Lake

MSGR Martin Association

Casey Kelly – St Joe’s
Djae Perry – St. Mary’s
CJ Ozolins – St. Mary’s

