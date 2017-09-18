high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected at the WGRZ Players of the Week for week 3:

Class AA

Joe Andreessen – Lancaster

Ben Damani – Lancaster

Andrew Hersey – Lancaster

Gavin Bowen – Jamestown

Class A North

Joe Shifflet – Williamsville East

Brendon Cawel – Starpoint

Nathan Murdle – Kenmore East

Class A South

Matt Myers – West Seneca West

Latrell London – South Park

Class B-1

Rashad Law – Maryvale

Keshone Beal – Cheektowaga

Class B-2

Eugene Harrison – Albion

Chad Blersbach – Depew

Class B-3

Julian Nixon – Newfane

London Smith – Lackawanna

Class C North

Jacob Sarow – Akron

James Bailey – JFK

Class C South

Cole Snyder – Southwestern

Class D

Brock Blecha – Franklinville/Elliciotville

Devin Pope – Chautauqua Lake

MSGR Martin Association



Casey Kelly – St Joe’s

Djae Perry – St. Mary’s

CJ Ozolins – St. Mary’s

