Congratulations to these high school football players for being selected at the WGRZ Players of the Week for week 3:
Class AA
Joe Andreessen – Lancaster
Ben Damani – Lancaster
Andrew Hersey – Lancaster
Gavin Bowen – Jamestown
Class A North
Joe Shifflet – Williamsville East
Brendon Cawel – Starpoint
Nathan Murdle – Kenmore East
Class A South
Matt Myers – West Seneca West
Latrell London – South Park
Class B-1
Rashad Law – Maryvale
Keshone Beal – Cheektowaga
Class B-2
Eugene Harrison – Albion
Chad Blersbach – Depew
Class B-3
Julian Nixon – Newfane
London Smith – Lackawanna
Class C North
Jacob Sarow – Akron
James Bailey – JFK
Class C South
Cole Snyder – Southwestern
Class D
Brock Blecha – Franklinville/Elliciotville
Devin Pope – Chautauqua Lake
MSGR Martin Association
Casey Kelly – St Joe’s
Djae Perry – St. Mary’s
CJ Ozolins – St. Mary’s
