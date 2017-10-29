WGRZ
WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 9

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:21 AM. EDT October 29, 2017

Dick Gallagher presents the WGRZ high school football poll for week 9: 

 

 

Large Schools

1.    Lancaster 9-0

2.    West Seneca West 9-0

3.    Williamsville North 9-0

4.    Canisius 6-3

5.    South Park 9-0

6.    St. Joe’s 5-4

7.    Iroquois 6-3

8.    West Seneca East 5-4

9.    Jamestown 5-4

10. Clarence 5-4

 

Small Schools

1.    Cheektowaga 8-1

2.    Maryvale 8-1

3.    Cleveland Hill 8-1

4.    Lackawanna 7-2

5.    Franklinville/Ellicottville 9-0

6.    Dunkirk 7-2

7.    Southwestern 7-2

8.    Maple Grove 8-1

9.    Newfane 6-2

10. Albion 6-2

      Wilson 5-3

Back to Week 9

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


