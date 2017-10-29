WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 9

Dick Gallagher presents the WGRZ high school football poll for week 9:
Large Schools
1. Lancaster 9-0
2. West Seneca West 9-0
3. Williamsville North 9-0
4. Canisius 6-3
5. South Park 9-0
6. St. Joe’s 5-4
7. Iroquois 6-3
8. West Seneca East 5-4
9. Jamestown 5-4
10. Clarence 5-4
Small Schools
1. Cheektowaga 8-1
2. Maryvale 8-1
3. Cleveland Hill 8-1
4. Lackawanna 7-2
5. Franklinville/Ellicottville 9-0
6. Dunkirk 7-2
7. Southwestern 7-2
8. Maple Grove 8-1
9. Newfane 6-2
10. Albion 6-2
Wilson 5-3
