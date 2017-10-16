WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 7

The following is the WGRZ High School Football Poll after week 7 of the regular season:
Large Schools
1. Lancaster 7-0
2. Canisius 5-2
3. West Seneca West 7-0
4. Williamsville North 7-0
5. South Park 7-0
6. Grand Island 6-1
7. Starpoint 6-1
8. Orchard Park 4-3
9. Iroquois 5-2
10. Sweet Home 5-2
Small Schools
1. Cheektowaga 6-1
2. Lackawanna 6-1
3. Maryvale 6-1
4. Franklinville/Ellicottville 7-0
5. Albion 6-1
6. Cleveland Hill 6-1
7. Newfane 6-1
8. Dunkirk 6-1
9. Maple Grove 6-1
10. Pioneer 5-2
Southwestern 5-2
