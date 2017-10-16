WGRZ
WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 7

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:44 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

The following is the WGRZ High School Football Poll after week 7 of the regular season: 

 

 

Large Schools

1.    Lancaster 7-0

2.    Canisius 5-2

3.    West Seneca West 7-0

4.    Williamsville North 7-0

5.    South Park 7-0

6.    Grand Island 6-1

7.    Starpoint 6-1

8.    Orchard Park 4-3

9.    Iroquois 5-2

10. Sweet Home 5-2

 

Small Schools

1.    Cheektowaga 6-1

2.    Lackawanna 6-1

3.    Maryvale 6-1

4.    Franklinville/Ellicottville 7-0

5.    Albion 6-1

6.    Cleveland Hill 6-1

7.    Newfane 6-1

8.    Dunkirk 6-1

9.    Maple Grove 6-1

10. Pioneer 5-2
      Southwestern 5-2

