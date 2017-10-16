WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 7

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

The following is the WGRZ High School Football Poll after week 7 of the regular season:

Large Schools

1. Lancaster 7-0

2. Canisius 5-2

3. West Seneca West 7-0

4. Williamsville North 7-0

5. South Park 7-0

6. Grand Island 6-1

7. Starpoint 6-1

8. Orchard Park 4-3

9. Iroquois 5-2

10. Sweet Home 5-2

Small Schools

1. Cheektowaga 6-1

2. Lackawanna 6-1

3. Maryvale 6-1

4. Franklinville/Ellicottville 7-0

5. Albion 6-1

6. Cleveland Hill 6-1

7. Newfane 6-1

8. Dunkirk 6-1

9. Maple Grove 6-1

10. Pioneer 5-2

Southwestern 5-2

