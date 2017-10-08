WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 6

Large
1. Canisius 5-1
2. Lancaster 6-0
3. West Seneca West 6-0
4. Williamsville North 6-0
5. South Park 6-0
6. Grand Island 5-1
7. Starpoint 5-1
8. Orchard Park 4-2
9. Iroquois 4-2
10. West Seneca East 4-2
Williamsville East 4-2
Small
1. Maryvale 6-0
2. Cheektowaga 5-1
3. Dunkirk 6-0
4. Lackawanna 5-1
5. Albion 5-1
6. Newfane 5-1
7. Franklinville/Ellicottville 6-0
8. Cleveland Hill 5-1
9. Maple Grove 5-1
10. Southwestern 4-2
Medina 4-2
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs