WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 6

WGRZ 8:45 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

Large

1.    Canisius 5-1

2.    Lancaster 6-0

3.    West Seneca West 6-0

4.    Williamsville North 6-0

5.    South Park 6-0

6.    Grand Island 5-1

7.    Starpoint 5-1

8.    Orchard Park 4-2

9.    Iroquois 4-2

10. West Seneca East 4-2

Williamsville East 4-2

 

Small

1.    Maryvale 6-0

2.    Cheektowaga 5-1

3.    Dunkirk 6-0

4.    Lackawanna 5-1

5.    Albion 5-1

6.    Newfane 5-1

7.    Franklinville/Ellicottville 6-0

8.    Cleveland Hill 5-1

9.    Maple Grove 5-1

10. Southwestern 4-2

Medina 4-2

