WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 5

HSS12 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher provides the WGRZ high school football poll after week 5 of the regular season:

Large Schools:

1. Canisius (5-0)

2. Lancaster (5-0)

3. West Seneca West (5-0)

4. Williamsville North (5-0)

5. South Park (5-0)

6. Williamsville South (4-1)

7. Grand Island (4-1)

8. West Seneca West (4-1)

9. Starpoint (4-1)

10. Jamestown (4-1)

Sweet Home (4-1)

Small Schools:

1. Maryvale (5-0)

2. Cheektowaga (4-1)

3. Dunkirk (5-0)

4. Albion (5-0)

5. Lackawanna (4-1)

6. Newfane (4-1)

7. Franklinville/Ellicottville (4-1)

8. Cleveland Hill (4-1)

9. Maple Grove (4-1)



10. Southwestern (3-2)

Medina (3-2)

