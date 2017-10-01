WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 5

Dick Gallagher provides the WGRZ high school football poll after week 5 of the regular season:
Large Schools:
1. Canisius (5-0)
2. Lancaster (5-0)
3. West Seneca West (5-0)
4. Williamsville North (5-0)
5. South Park (5-0)
6. Williamsville South (4-1)
7. Grand Island (4-1)
8. West Seneca West (4-1)
9. Starpoint (4-1)
10. Jamestown (4-1)
Sweet Home (4-1)
Small Schools:
1. Maryvale (5-0)
2. Cheektowaga (4-1)
3. Dunkirk (5-0)
4. Albion (5-0)
5. Lackawanna (4-1)
6. Newfane (4-1)
7. Franklinville/Ellicottville (4-1)
8. Cleveland Hill (4-1)
9. Maple Grove (4-1)
10. Southwestern (3-2)
Medina (3-2)
