WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 5

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 6:38 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

Dick Gallagher provides the WGRZ high school football poll after week 5 of the regular season: 

 

 

Large Schools:

1.    Canisius (5-0)

2.    Lancaster (5-0)

3.    West Seneca West (5-0)

4.    Williamsville North (5-0)

5.    South Park (5-0)

6.    Williamsville South (4-1)

7.    Grand Island (4-1)

8.    West Seneca West (4-1)

9.    Starpoint (4-1)

10. Jamestown (4-1)
      Sweet Home (4-1)

 

Small Schools:

1.    Maryvale (5-0)

2.    Cheektowaga (4-1)

3.    Dunkirk (5-0)

4.    Albion (5-0)

5.    Lackawanna (4-1)

6.    Newfane (4-1)

7.    Franklinville/Ellicottville (4-1)

8.    Cleveland Hill (4-1)

9.    Maple Grove (4-1)

10. Southwestern (3-2)
      Medina (3-2)

Back to Week 5

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories